Sunny and seasonable Monday

By
Updated
today at 8:00 AM
Published 7:41 AM

A good deal of sunshine and seasonal temperatures the next couple of day.

TODAY: High pressure will keep the region quiet Monday with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s  this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold overnight... as morning lows dip into the mid-20s.

EXTENDED: An atmospheric river hitting the west coast will bring snow into the Colorado mountains Tuesday and Wednesday. Still mild across southern Colorado through Wednesday. Another colder system will move across the region this weekend... dropping temperatures into the 30s.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

