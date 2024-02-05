Sunny and seasonable Monday

A good deal of sunshine and seasonal temperatures the next couple of day.

TODAY: High pressure will keep the region quiet Monday with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold overnight... as morning lows dip into the mid-20s.

EXTENDED: An atmospheric river hitting the west coast will bring snow into the Colorado mountains Tuesday and Wednesday. Still mild across southern Colorado through Wednesday. Another colder system will move across the region this weekend... dropping temperatures into the 30s.