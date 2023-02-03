Sunny and warm for your Friday

Mainly sunny and warm weather ahead for your Friday and mild this weekend.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine ahead for Friday afternoon with highs in the mid and upper-50 and few areas hitting the low-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with Saturday morning lows ranging from the teens to the low-20s.

EXTENDED: Mild temperatures this weekend. Under partly cloudy skies we'll see highs in the 50s and 60s. Our next storm system moves into the mountains late Sunday into Monday. This will bring us a small chance for showers Monday and cooler temperatures. Highs Monday will back-off, falling into the mid and uppper-40s. Cooler Tuesday.