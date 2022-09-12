Skip to Content
Sunny and warm to start the work week

9-12 HIGHS

Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures to start the week.

TODAY: High pressure will maintain control over our weather, with sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will dip into the low and mid-50s.

EXTENDED: A bit more moisture begins to work into the region Tuesday and Wednesday.  Most of the showers and storms will remain west of the I-25 corridor for Tuesday afternoon, with showers and thundershowers pushing east on Wednesday. Temperatures through the weekend will remain warm and above average for this time of the year.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

