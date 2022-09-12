Sunny and warm to start the work week

Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures to start the week.

TODAY: High pressure will maintain control over our weather, with sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and mild overnight. Morning lows Tuesday will dip into the low and mid-50s.

EXTENDED: A bit more moisture begins to work into the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Most of the showers and storms will remain west of the I-25 corridor for Tuesday afternoon, with showers and thundershowers pushing east on Wednesday. Temperatures through the weekend will remain warm and above average for this time of the year.