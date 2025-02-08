One more dry day before winter like weather makes a return

Tonight we will have low in the teens to low 20s across the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will have lows in the single digits to 20s. The High Country Region does have another chance for snow showers tonight, that will clear out by Sunday morning.

Super Bowl Sunday will be a chilly one. We will have highs in the upper 30s to low 40s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains with the High Country have highs in upper 20s to 40s. It will be dry with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.

For the start of the work week the day will start out dry but snow chances enter back into the forecast as we head into the evening to night and continue until Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs from the 30s to 50s.

Tuesday will start out dry but the next round of snow showers start as we head into the evening and continue into the night. Highs will fall into 20s to low 30s for majority of Southern Colorado.

Wednesday we will continue with snow chances. We can expect snowy start to day and the snow chances will continue into the late evening/early night. Highs will continue in the 20s to low 30s.

Thursday we will dry out with temperatures rebounding into 40s. The sun will come back out and have sunny skies.

Temperatures continue to rise for Friday. Highs will be in the 40s to 50s. There is another chance for snow showers.