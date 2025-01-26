Nice start to the work week before the snow returns

Tonight we will have lows in the single digits to teens across majority of Southern Colorado. A few towns in the High Country can see lows below zero. Our skies will be mostly clear.

For the start of the work week temperatures will increase into the 40s for majority of Southern Colorado. A few hometowns in the Eastern Plains will have highs in the low 50s while a few hometowns in the High Country will have highs in the 20s. Sunny skies will continue. We can expect the same weather Tuesday as well.

As we head into the middle of the work week we can expect a change in weather. We have another chance for snow. We know there will be snow however we are still uncertain on the timing, track, and even type of precipitation with this system. We expect the the higher elevations to experience snow however low elevations can experience a rain/snow mix due the warm temperatures.

We can expect snow and rain chances for the remainder the work week. Our highs will remain in the 40s for the second half of the work week as well. Make sure to tune into KRDO and we will fine tune our forecast as this system approaches.

As we head into the weekend we will dry out with highs increasing into the 50s.