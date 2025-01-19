Weather Alert: Extreme Cold on Monday

We are currently under a Cold Weather Advisory until 5 p.m. Monday. Wind chills could be as low as negative 25 degrees.

Tonight will be another night with below-zero temperatures for most of Southern Colorado. The Eastern Plains will be warmer, with lows in the single digits. Snow chances are back in our forecast and will continue into MLK Day.

MLK Day will be a cold one with highs in the single digits to low teens across Southern Colorado. Snow chances will continue until the late afternoon to evening, we are expected to be dry as we head into Monday night.

An Extreme Cold Watch is in effect starting Monday afternoon and lasting until Tuesday morning. The wind chill can be as low as 35 degrees.

It will be dangerously cold Monday night as Southern Colorado will have lows well below zero. Several hometowns will have lows in the teens below zero.

On Tuesday we will start to warm up. We will finally start getting above freezing for the majority of Southern Colorado. Along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains will have highs in the 30s while the High Country Region will have highs in the 20s. Our skies will remain dry.

For the second half of the work week highs will be in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the teens to 30s during this time. We will remain dry during this time.