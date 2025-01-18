Weather Alert: Extreme Cold Temperatures and Snow

Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect until 8 P.M. due to moderate to heavy snow. We will have snow chances continue into the early night time hours but as we approach midnight Southern Colorado will be dry.

Tonight will be a chilly night, this is the first night of may were we will have lows below zero across Southern Colorado. Along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains, we will have lows in single digits below zero while the High Country Region will be in the lows in the double digits below zero.

We have a Cold Weather Advisory that goes into effect tonight at 11 P.M. and will last through 5 P.M. Monday. During this time, a wind chill as low as 24 degrees below zero is a possibility.

It will be a cold and dry Sunday. Along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains, highs will be in the teens to low twenties. The High Country Region will have highs below zero, in the single digits and teens. The High Country Region does have a chance for snow Sunday afternoon.

As we head into Sunday night to Monday morning we can have a chance for snow in the High Country Region, along the I-25 corridor, and for the Eastern Plains. Lows will be below zero for the majority of Southern Colorado. A few hometowns in the Eastern Plains will have lows in the single digits.

Martin Luther King Jr Day will be the coldest of this cold stretch of weather. Highs will either be in the single digits or teens across all of Southern Colorado.

Monday night will be extremely cold. An Extreme Cold Watch takes effect Monday afternoon and lasts until Tuesday morning. We can experience wind chill as low as below 31. This is extremely dangerous wind chill so make sure you stay indoors during this time. Lows Monday night will be single digits or double digits below zero.

On Tuesday we will finally get some warmth. Highs will be in the upper 20s to 30s across Southern Colorado with sunny skies.

As we head into the middle of the work week, temperatures finally rise above freezing across Southern Colorado. Our skies will be sunny.

For the second half of the work week, we will continue to have temperatures increase. By Friday we will have temperatures in the 40s in Southern Colorado. We will also remain dry during this time.