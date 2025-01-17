Snow and Cold Temperatures

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to start then an increase in clouds and snow showers in the evening into the night. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. Snow accumulation 2" to 4" possible with higher totals along the Palmer Divide and eastern slopes.

SATURDAY: Morning low 6° to 10°. Mostly cloudy skies with a chance for snow showers. An additional 1" to 2" snow possible. Highs 12° to 17°.

SUNDAY: Very cold with a morning low as low as 2° to 6° below zero, then partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold with highs 8° to 12°. Chance for evening snow showers.