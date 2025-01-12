Dry conditions and warming temperatures this week

Tonight will be another chilly night for Southern Colorado. Along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains will have lows in the single digits to teens while the High Country Region will have lows from below zero to the single digits. There is a slight chance for isolated snow across Southern Colorado we will dry out by the early morning hours on Monday.

For the start of the work week, we will see highs back in the 30s for most of Southern Colorado, a few hometowns in the Eastern Plains do have the potential to have highs in the low 40s. The High Country Region will see highs in the teens to 20s. The High Country Region also has a slight chance for snow showers as well, the rest of Southern Colorado will remain dry.

A dry and warming pattern will begin on Tuesday. Temperatures will rise slightly most of Southern Colorado will be in the mid-30s to low 40s, while the High Country Region will have highs remaining in the teens to 20s.

For the middle of the work week highs will be in the 40s for all of Southern Colorado, however, a few eastern plains hometowns will be flirting with the 50s. The High Country Region will have highs ranging from the 20s to 30s. Dry conditions continue.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the work week and the final day of the dry and warm pattern. We will have highs in the the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado with the High Country having highs 20s to 30s. Dry conditions continue.

Friday temperatures will start to fall. The majority of Southern Colorado will have highs back in the 40s, with the High Country having highs in the 20s. Snow chances will return for the High Country Friday and move east, allowing for snow chances for the rest of Southern Colorado.

An arctic blast will make its way into the area by next weekend, allowing for very cold temperatures, so make sure to bundle up. We can see some snow chances as well; stay tuned!