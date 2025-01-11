Sunshine and snow possible for Sunday

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3 A.M. Sunday due to heavy to moderate snow that can impact travel. This advisory applies to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, Huerfano, and western Las Animas counties, including Walsenburg and Trinidad.

Tonight there is a chance for some isolated snow showers across Southern Colorado, and then we will dry out as we get into the late hours of Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday. Tonight will be yet another chilly night so make sure to bundle up. Along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains, we can expect lows in the teens, a few hometowns may get into the low 20s. The High Country Region can see lows in the single digits to below zero.

For your Sunday Funday, we will have highs in the 30s for the majority of Southern Colorado along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. However, a few hometowns may see highs in the low 40s. The High Country Region will have highs in the single digits, teens, and 20s. The High Country Region does have a chance for snow showers, those showers will move towards the I-25 corridor as we head into the afternoon to evening time. We will dry out as we get into the night.

As we head into the start of the work week the High Country Region will continue to have chances for the snow with highs in the teens to 20s. The rest of Southern Colorado is expected to stay dry with highs in the 30s a few hometowns in the Eastern Plains could have highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be dry across Southern Colorado. Temperatures will increase slightly, highs will be in the mid-30s to 40s however more hometowns will make it into the 40s. The High Country Region will have highs remaining in the teens to 20s.

For the middle of the work week temperature will increase into the 40s for the majority of Southern Colorado with sunny skies. The High Country will have highs in the 20s to 30s, skies will be sunny.

Thursday will have highs back above seasonal with the majority of Southern Colorado getting into the 50s. The High Country will be in the 20s to 30s.

Snow chances enter back into the forecast for the High Country Region by Friday. Temperatures will decrease for Southern Colorado highs will be back in the 40s.

Next weekend is looking to be a cold one so make sure to bundle up!