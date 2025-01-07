Snow Today, Very Cold Tonight

Skip to Content
TUESDAY: Snow through the morning hours, becoming light with a few snow showers in the afternoon. An additional 2"-3" snow possible. Cooler high in the mid 20s.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and very cold with a low near 5°. wind chill factor possibly below zero.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high in the low to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a snow shower and a high in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high in the upper 30s.

