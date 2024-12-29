Windy Monday and an unseasonably cool start to the New Year

Tonight we will have lows in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. The High Country region will have lows in the teens to 20s. The High Country does have a chance for snow tonight. The High Country is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 11 P.M. tonight until 5 P.M. Monday due to moderate to heavy snow and wind gusts up to 75mph. They are also under an Avalanche Warning from Sunday Evening to Monday evening due to heavy snow and strong winds. By Sunday some areas will be under a High avalanche danger so it is not permitted to travel on back country roads in those areas.

We will have an active day for the final Monday of 2024. There is a High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning. The High Wind Warning is from Monday morning to Monday afternoon due to winds being 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. There is a Red Flag Warning in effect from 7 A.M. to 6 P.M. due to gusty winds and low humidity. It is best not to burn anything outside because if a fire starts it will spread quickly. Both warnings will affect those along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains.

Highs for Monday will decrease slightly we will be in the upper 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor with the High Country having highs in the 20s.

A cold front will come through late Monday that will allow us to have cooler temperatures for New Year's Eve. We will have highs in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado a few hometowns in the High Country will have highs in the teens to 20s.

If you plan to hit the town to ring in the New Year, you'll need to bundle up. We will have lows in the teens to 20s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains. If you will be celebrating in the High Country they will have lows below zero and into the single digits. We are expecting a dry night for most of Southern Colorado, there is a slight chance for snow showers for the Central Mountains.

For New Year's Day we will have highs remain in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains with teens and 20s remaining for the High Country Region.

To finish out the holiday week we will have temperatures increase back into the 40s and 50s Thursday with highs increasing in mainly the 50s for Southern Colorado Friday.

There is chance for snow for the weekend, however we are still to far out for details so stay tuned and we will update you as we get closer. We are also expecting cold temperatures by the end of the weekend.