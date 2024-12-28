Final Sunday Funday of 2024 will be Unseasonably Warm

Tonight we will have lows in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains, a few hometowns will have lows in the 40s. The High Country region will have lows in the teens to 20s. They also have a chance for snow. If driving in the High Country drive cautiously as it will be breezy therefore blowing snow could be a issue and affect visibility.

For the end of the weekend temperatures will continue to rise. Along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains we will have highs in the 50s to 60s with the high country having highs in the 30s and 50s. The high country will continue to have snow chances Sunday.

For the final Monday of 2024 we will have temperatures dip back down into the 50s for majority of Southern Colorado, the High Country will have highs in the 20s and 40s. It will also be breezy Monday, the far Eastern Plains near Limon and Burlington is under a High Wind watch from Monday morning to Monday afternoon for winds 30 to 40 mph with gust up to 60 mph possible. From Colorado Spring to Trinidad along the I-25 corridor and the remainder of the Eastern Plains are under a Fire Weather watch due to breezy conditions and low humidity. We will can experience winds from 25 to 35 mph with gust up to 50 mph. The Fire Weather Watch is from Monday morning to Monday afternoon.

A cold front will come through late Monday allowing for temperatures to fall for Tuesday. We will have highs in the 30s to 40s for most of Southern Colorado with the High Country having a few hometowns with highs in the teens to 20s.

If you are you are planning on ringing in the New Year outdoors make sure to bundle up as we can expect lows in the teens to 20s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows below zero and into the single digits.

For the first day of 2025 it will be a chilly one with highs remaining in the 30s to 40s for Southern Colorado, however it is expected to be dry!

For the remainder of the week temperatures will be in the 40s to 50s with few clouds!