Warm weekend finish before active holiday week

Tonight we will have lows in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have lows in the teens, single digits, and below zero. The High Country can experience some breezy conditions, especially near the central mountains. Our skies will be mostly clear.

As we head into Sunday we will see temperatures rise slightly. Along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains will have highs in the 60s. The High country will have highs in the 40s to 50s. We will have to watch some areas along the southern portions of the I-25 corridor for possible critical fire weather. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

For the start of the holiday week, temperatures will drop into the 50s for most of Southern Colorado. A couple of hometowns in the High Country region will have highs in the 30s to 40s. The High Country does have a chance for light snow in the afternoon to evening that could linger into Tuesday morning.

For Christmas Eve, temperatures will continue to be in the 40s and 50s across Southern Colorado. The high country does have a chance for snow Tuesday night that will continue into Christmas.

Christmas Day we will continue to have highs in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will have highs in the 30s to 40s. There is a chance for the High Country to have snow on Christmas Day, later in the day, as a low makes its way to the four corners region by late morning to early afternoon. This low will move east and allow for moisture along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains, however, due to our warm temperatures we will experience more rain showers than snow showers.

For the second half of the Holiday week, we will continue to have cooler temperatures but remain dry. The High Country does have another chance for snow on Thursday, and cooler temperatures will remain for the rest of the week as well.