Breezy conditions continue into the night

Tonight we will have lows in the teens to 20s along the I-25 corridor and teens, single digits, and below zero temperatures for the high country region. It will be breezy in the High Country Region as there is a high wind warning in effect for Northern and Southern Front Hill until 2 AM. They can get winds of 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. The greatest threat will be along and north of I-70. The rest of us will have some breezy conditions as well but we are not under a high wind warning. Our skies will be mostly clear.

For the start of the work week temperatures will fall back down into the 40s to 50s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country will have highs in the 30s to 40s. Our skies will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will increase back into the 50s to low 60s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The High Country Region will keep highs in the 30s to 40s. A cold front will make its way through the area Tuesday night, providing the High Country with another chance for light snow.

The cold front will cause us to have cool temperatures for the middle of the work week as well. Our highs will drop to the 50s for the majority of Southern Colorado with a few towns in the high country region getting into the 40s. Our skies will be mostly sunny.

As we head into the second half of the work week temperatures will trend back upward above normal, where they will remain into the weekend. We will see highs in the 50s to 60s during this time. Our skies remain dry and sunny!