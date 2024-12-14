Breezy, Sunny, and Snowy Sunday Funday

Tonight we will have lows in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and teens, single digits, and below zero temperatures for the High Country Region. The High Country does have a slight chance for snow but will dry out by 10PM. The rest of Southern Colorado will remain dry with mostly clear skies.

For your Sunday Funday we see our highs increase slightly. Along the I-25 corridor and the Eastern Plains will see highs in the 50s to low 60s. While the High Country Region will see highs in the 30s to 40s. The High Country Region does have another chance for some isolated to scattered light snow. The rest of Southern Colorado will be dry with mostly sunny skies.

It will also be breezy tomorrow, we can experience gust up to 30-40 mph, while the High Country Region can experience stronger winds especially in the morning. If you live in or near Sangre de Cristo mountains that is where it will be the breeziest in the morning, they can expect gust up to 60 to 65 mph however wind gust up to 75 mph can't be ruled out. Then has the day continues winds will decrease for the High Country.

For the start of the work week temperatures will decrease to around seasonal. We will have highs in the upper 40s to low 50s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains with highs in the 30s to 40s for the High Country Region. Our skies will be dry and mostly sunny.

Tuesday temperatures will rise back into the 50s for mostly of Southern Colorado. Some hometowns could reach into the low 60s. The High Country Region will bein the 30s to 40s. A cold front will come through Tuesday night allowing for a slight chance for snow showers not only in the High Country Region but along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains.

We will dry out by your morning commute Wednesday. The front will also cause our temps to decrease for Wednesday. Southern Colorado will be in the 30s,40s,and 50s. Our skies will be sunny.

For the second half of the work week temperatures will rise back up to above seasonal with sunny skies!