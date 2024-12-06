Unseasonably Warm End to an Unseasonably Warm Week

The week started unseasonably warm and it will unseasonably warm. We will have highs in the 50s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The high country region will have highs in the upper 30s to 40s. We will have another day of sunshine!

For night we will have lows in the 20s and 30s with the high country region having lows in the teens to 20s. Clear skies remain.

For the start of the weekend temperatures increase into the upper 50s to low 60s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains with the High Country Region having highs in the 40s to 50s. Ours skies will be sunny! For your Sunday Funday we can expect the same weather as well.

Weather will start to change Sunday night there is a slight chance for snow showers late Sunday into the early hours of Monday.

We will keep with the snow chances for the start of the work week. The snow will not majorly impact us. As of now we can see 3-6 inches in the mountains and about 1-3 inches along the I-25 corridor. The snow as of now is expected to come in later in the day. It will be cold with highs in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado.

We will dry out as we head into Tuesday however the cold temperatures will remain. We will have highs continuing to be in the 30s to 40s.

As we head into the middle of the work week temperatures will rise to around seasonal. Then for the remainder of the work week highs will increase to slight above seasonal.