Unseasonably Warm Pattern Continues

Today we will continue with the dry, unseasonably warm weather across Southern Colorado. We will have highs in the 50s for majority of the region with a few 40s for some hometowns in the Eastern Plains and in the High Country region. Our skies will continue to sunny with a few clouds possible.

Tonight we will have clear skies yet again with a lows more seasonable for this time of the year. We will have lows in the 20s to low 30s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains while the High Country will have lows in the teens to 20s with some hometowns having lows below zero.

We will finish off this unseasonably warm work week with another unseasonable warm day. We will have highs in the 50s for majority of Southern Colorado again with a few hometowns mainly in the High Country Region have highs in the 40s. Our skies will be sunny.

For the start of the weekend temperatures will rise into the 50s to low 60s along the I-25 corridor and out East with the High Country Region having highs in the 40s to 50s. Dry and sunny pattern to continue.

To finish out the weekend highs will continue to be in the 50s to low 60s across Southern Colorado with the High Country region having highs in the 40s. Sunny skies during the day but there is a change Sunday night heading into the Monday morning for rain/snow mix and snow.

The snow chances will continue as we head into the start of our work week. Temperatures will also drop significantly as well. Highs will be in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado.

We will continue with the unseasonably cold temperatures through the first half of the work week.