Slightly Cooler but still Above Normal Wednesday

Today we will see our highs drop slightly but we still be above normal. Highs will be in the 50s for majority of Southern Colorado some hometowns will have highs in the 40s. We will have plenty of sunshine for the middle of the work week.

Tonight we will keep with the clear skies. A cold front will make its way through the area tonight. The good news it will not affect us too bad we will not see any precip, however our lows will be slightly cooler. Majority of Southern Colorado will have lows in the teens and 20s with a couple of hometowns able to get into the low 30s but we all will be below freezing.

For your Thursday we will continue with the 50s for most of Southern Colorado with a few hometowns having highs in the 40s. Dry and sunny skies persist. The same weather will occur to finish out the work week.

For the start of the weekend we will see temperatures rebound into the upper 50s to low 60s across the region. Our skies will remain sunny.

For your Sunday Funday it will be the final day to get out before the arrival of our next system highs will remain in the 50s to low 60s across the region with sunny skies.

As we head into Sunday night there is a chance for snow showers that will continue into the start of the new work week. Highs will drop significantly becoming unseasonably cool. We can expect highs in the 20s for the high country and 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor and out east.