Warm Start to December

Today we will continue to have sunny skies with highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

Tonight we will have dry and clears skies with lows getting into the teens to 20s across the region. Some hometowns in the high country region will see lows in the single digits and below zero.

For Tuesday and Wednesday we will continue with the dry and sunny conditions, however highs will increase in to the 50s to low 60s with the high country region having highs in the 40s to 50s.

Thursday a weak cold front will make its way through the area only dropping highs slightly. We will have highs in the 50s for majority of Southern Colorado while the highs country region will have highs in the 30s to 40s. Our skies will remain sunny and our winds will remain calm.

To finish out the work week another front will make its way through the area causing temperatures to drop slightly. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado, in the high country region some hometowns will be in 30s.