Beautiful Weekend Ahead

Tonight will be slightly warmer than last couple of nights. We will have lows in the 20s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The high country region will have lows in the teens and single digits with some hometowns getting below zero for their low. The high country region can also experience some breezy conditions. Our skies will remain clear.

For the start of your weekend highs will remain in the 40s to low 50s along the I-25 and for the Eastern Plains. The high country region will see highs in the 30s to 40s. The high country region will also keep with the breezy conditions as short wave will make its way through Southern Colorado. We will remain dry and sunny.

Sunday will be a copy and paste day. Highs will remain in the 40s to lows 50s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains while the high country region will remain in the 30s to 40s. Our skies will remain sunny however the breezy conditions will subside and our winds will be calm.

For the start of the first week of the new one we will have get above seasonal and remain through Friday. Monday will see highs increase 50s across most of Southern Colorado some hometowns will remain in the 40s. Then highs continue to increase for Tuesday and by the middle of the week we can see highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across the region.

A cold front over the plains is possible Thursday dropping temperatures slightly, however we will still remain above seasonal. We continue to see temperatures fall for Friday.

We will remain dry and sunny for the first week of December as well!