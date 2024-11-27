Chilly Thanksgiving

Tonight it will be chilly with lows in the teens to 20s along the I-25 corridor and out towards the Eastern Plains. The high country region will be chilly with lows below zero and in the single digits. Our skies will be clear.

For your Thanksgiving Holiday its going to sunny but it will still be very cold. We will have highs in the 30s to 40s along the I-25 corridor with highs in the 20s to 30s in the high country region.

For the end of the holiday week temperatures will increase slightly into the 40s to low 50s along the I-25 corridor and for the Eastern Plains. The high country region highs will increase into the 30s to 40s. Our skies will remain sunny.

For the post holiday weekend we will have highs in the 40s to 50s along the I-25 and out East and highs will remain in the 30s to 40s for the high country region.

As we head into the start of the new month, temperatures will rise back to being above seasonal with sunny skies remaining.