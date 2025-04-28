Skip to Content
Daily Storms This Week

Rest of Today: Windy and mild with Red Flag Warnings in place until 8pm tonight.

TONIGHT: A cold front moves in overnight dropping temps into the mid to low 30's with clear skies and calm winds yielding some development of patchy frost just before sunrise Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the 50's to low 60's before a few afternoon showers and general storms are possible.

EXTENDED: Daily, afternoon storms in the forecast through the end of the week with seasonal highs in the 60's

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about Merry here.

