Nice weekend finish followed by mid-week snow

Tonight, lows along the I-25 corridor and out east will be in the 20s to 30s, with the high country region having lows in the teens to 20s. The Sangre de Cristo Mountains could see gusts up to 60 mph. It will also be breezy in Southern Colorado near Trinidad and along I-25 South of Walsenburg heading towards New Mexico. There will be some clouds in our skies.

We will keep with the breezy conditions as we head into Sunday morning and into the afternoon for Southern Colorado, we will start to the winds decrease as head into the early evening hours. There is a chance for snow in the high-country region tomorrow. The rest of Southern Colorado will remain dry. Our highs will be slightly cooler with highs in the 50s to low 60s along the I-25 corridor and out East with the high country region having highs in the upper 30s to low 50s.

The work week will start out dry with highs falling into the 40s for the majority of Southern Colorado a couple of hometowns may have highs only reaching into the 30s. Our skies will be mostly sunny.

On Tuesday the high country has a chance for snow the rest of Southern Colorado will remain dry but that will change as we head into Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning. We will see rain that will turn into snow as we head into Wednesday morning. Wednesday is the best day that we could see snow in Southern Colorado, this can cause travel impacts for those who are traveling the day before Thanksgiving. Highs for Tuesday will be in the 50s for the majority of Southern Colorado Tuesday and the 40s for Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day itself has the potential for snow showers to linger around in the morning and dry out as we head into the afternoon. This will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 30s for most of Southern Colorado. With our temperatures staying so cool after getting some winter weather we will have to watch the roads for your morning commute Thursday.

Temperatures will rise slightly for your Black Friday we will have highs reach back into the 40s for Southern Colorado. Our skies will be sunny!