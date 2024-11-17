Snowy start to the work week

Tonight will be a chilly night across Southern Colorado. We will have lows in the 20s to 30s along the I-25 corridor and out in the Eastern Plains. The high country region will have lows in the single digits to teens. Ours skies will mostly clear.

The start of your work week will be slightly warmer with highs in the 40s to 50s across the region. The Eastern Plains has a chance for rain in the morning and clearing out by the afternoon. The high country region has a chance for snow later in the day and into the night. Along the I-25 corridor we will stay dry.

Tuesday the high country region has chance for snow early and dry out by the afternoon. As of now it seems like there is a slight chance snow could make it to the Pikes Peak Region and if does it could be anywhere from a dusting to an inch. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs the 30s to 40s across the region. It will be breezy as well with gust up to 30 mph along the I-25 corridor and out East. The mountains can have gust up to 45 mph.

We will be dry and sunny Wednesday. It will remain cool with highs in the 40s to low 50s across Southern Colorado.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will increase to a ridge building over us. This will allow for highs to be in the 50s and 60s across Southern Colorado. We will keep with the warm temperatures for the start of the weekend.