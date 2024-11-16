Nice weekend finish with an active work week start

Tonight will be a chilly night across Southern Colorado will have lows in the 20s. The high country region will have lows in the teens and even some hometowns will have lows in the single digits. We will have clear skies across the region.

Sunday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the 40s for Southern Colorado and low 50s for some of our hometowns in the Eastern Plains. We will have sunny skies.

For the start of the work week, some of Southern Colorado will have a dry start while some will have a wet start. The eastern plains have a chance for rain showers while the high country region has a chance for snow showers. These precipitation chances will come to an end by Monday evening. The rest of Southern Colorado will stay dry. We will have highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

Tuesday we will continue with active weather this time across all of Southern Colorado, including the I-25 corridor, there is a chance for snow showers on Tuesday. It will affect your morning commute so allow for enough time to get to your destination. The snow will come to an end late Tuesday. Highs will be in the 30s to 40s across the Region.

We will dry out by Wednesday with unseasonably cool temperatures remaining. Temperatures will start to climb on Thursday and Friday. We will remain dry during this time.