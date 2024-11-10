Sunny start to the work week

Tonight, lows in Southern Colorado will be in the 20s to 30s, with the high country having lows in the teens. Our skies will be mostly clear. We will also have to monitor for fog in the San Luis Valley and around the Arkansas River Valley.

For the start of your work week, we will have highs back in the 40s to 50s with sunny skies

Tuesday we will continue to have highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado. It will be breezy, the high country could see gusts up to 30 mph. This high country also has a chance for snow starting Tuesday morning and lasting until Tuesday night.

A cold front will come through late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning dropping our highs slightly for the middle of the work week. We will see highs in the 40s to low 50s across the region. It will be breezy as well.

Temperatures rebound for the second half of the into the 50s and 60s. We will remain dry with sunny skies.

As we head into the weekend temperatures will be in the 50s with sunny skies. The high country region does have a chance for snow on Saturday. Sunday will be cooler but still sunny with this dropping down into the 40s.