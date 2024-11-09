Sunny Sunday Funday

Due to the snowpack on the ground we will have a chilly night. We will have lows in the teens to 20s across Southern Colorado. We will also have clear skies along with the snowpack leading to some areas having fog, the San Luis Valley is an area that we can expect to see fog tonight due to light winds that can experience. There can be patchy ground fog along the Arkansas River Valley, Arkansas River, and Fountain Creek.

For Sunday Funday get out and enjoy it especially after being in the house for most of the week due to snow. We will have sunny skies with highs in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

Sunday night we will have to watch for fog again in the San Luis Valley and for portions of the Eastern Plains.

We will continue with the dry and sunny skies for the start of your work week with highs continuing to stay in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

Tuesday we will continue to see highs in the 40s to 50s with sunny skies. A front will make its way through the area allowing for breezy conditions. A quick system will make its way through the area providing a chance for some snow along the Continental Divide.

Wednesday temperatures will drop slightly back into the 40s due to the cold front that made its way through the area.

Temperatures will rebound for the second half of the work week into the 50s and 60s. We will remain dry with sunny skies.