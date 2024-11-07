Weather Alert: Snow Continues Thursday Night and Friday

We are under a Winter Storm Warning until 9am Saturday. This is due to heavy snow that is expected to fall we could see between 8 to 14 inches. Far Southern Colorado near Trinidad could see 15 to 30 inches of snow. Makes sure to drive cautiously on the road for your evening commute tonight and for your morning commute Friday.

We will continue to see light to moderate showers as we head into Thursday night, however as we get into the late hours Thursday to early hours Friday snowfall can become moderate to heavy. Lows tonight will be in the 20s to 30s across Southern Colorado. High Country Region will have lows in the teens to 20s.

Friday we will keep snow in the forecast, this is the last day of the snow storm. We will constant snow showers all day. The eastern plains will have slightly warm highs tomorrow so they will start with snow, then a rain/snow mix, and some rain as we head into the afternoon to evening time. If highs do not get as high we predict, which is in the upper 30s we could see more snow. Highs will be in the 30s all across Southern Colorado.

For the start of the weekend we will continue to experience snow however it is expected to come to an end by late morning, early afternoon. We will remain dry for the remainder of the day. Highs will slightly increase and we will be int he 40s across Southern Colorado.

We will have dry and sunny finish to the weekend. Highs will continue to increase into the 40s to 50s across the region.

For the start of the work week we will remain dry with highs in the 50s.