Snow to Affect Your Monday Morning Commute

Late Sunday night snow will begin to fall in Southern Colorado. We will have lows in the 30s to 40s across along I-25 and in the plains while the high country region will see lows in the teens to 20s.

We have Winter Storm Warning going to effect starting at 11PM and going until Monday at 5PM for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Wet Mountains. They can expect heavy snow any from 12 to 18 inches.

We have Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting at 8PM and going until 11AM for Northern El Paso county due snow we can get between 3 to 5 inches, the heavies snow is expected to fall in the Monument Region. It will also be breezy with gust as high as 45 mph. The Raton Mesa and Palmer Divide can also see a good amount of snow as well.

The snow will continue into Monday morning affecting your Monday morning commute we could see slushy and slick road conditions so drive cautiously and allow for extra time in the morning. We start to dry out by the afternoon to evening hours. Our highs tomorrow will be in the 30s to 40s across the region.

Tuesday we will have a dry day with temperatures increasing into the 40s and 50s across the region. There is a slight chance that the Central Mountains could see some flakes.

Our next system will make its way through the area Wednesday and last for the remainder of the work week. As pf now we are expecting snow but the direct track and how cold this system will be are two questions that we will be answering as the middle of the approaches so check back as we continue watch the system and update you. We can see the most widespread snow showers Wednesday with snow chances continuing Thursday and Friday however we will have to monitor which areas could see snow, rain, or a mix.

Our highs for the second half of the work week will be in the 30s to low 40s across Southern Colorado.