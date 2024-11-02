Nice Sunday Start, Unpleasant Finish

Tonight we will have lows in the 40s for the Eastern Plains, 30s along the I-25 corridor, and 20s to teens in the High Country Region with some clouds across the region.

The start of your Sunday Funday will be great so get out and enjoy it. We will have highs in the pper 60s and hovering around 70 for the Eastern Plains, 50s to 60s along the I-25 Corridor, and 40s to 50s in the High Country Region. The High Country Region can start to see some rain and snow flakes as we get into the afternoon to evening hours.

As we head into Sunday Night we will the rain transition more into snow. This will continue into the Monday morning hours and will affect your morning commute to so drive cautiously. The far eastern plains (La Junta, Lamar, Spring Field) will see rain during this time instead. We will dry out as we head into the afternoon and evening hours Monday. Our highs will be in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado Monday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from Sunday evening until Monday at 6 PM along the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains in Alamosa, Chaffee Costilla, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, and Saguache counties. This is due to heavy snowfall from 8 to 14 inches and wind gust up to 40 mph.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory that includes parts of Fremont and Teller County and all of Teller County that is from 11am Sunday until 2pm Monday. This is due to heavy snowfall between 4 to 10 inches.

Tuesday we will have highs in 50s across Southern Colorado. Some hometowns in the High Country Region will see highs in the 40s. Our skies will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday is the next chance for another system to make its way through our region. We continue to monitor the situation and update you on what snowfall totals to expect and where to expect them but we will see some more winter weather. Our highs will fall back into the 30s Southern Colorado.

We will continue with snow fall chances to finish out the work week. Our highs will be in the 30s Thursday and then increase slightly into the 40s Friday.