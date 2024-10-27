Another Summer blast before winter preview

Tonight we will have lows in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado while the high country region will have lows in the 20s to 30s. The clouds will stick around tonight.

For the start of the work week temperatures continue to increase into the 70s and 80s across Southern Colorado. The high-terrain hometowns will see highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees. We do have a Red Flag Warning issued along the I-25 corridor and for the plains from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. due to gusty winds and low humidity.

Monday night high country region has the chance for some winter weather. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10,000 Feet starting at 9 p.m. and lasting until 3pm Tuesday. We can see between 6 and 14 inches of snow. It will also be breezy so you will have to watch for blowing snow as well.



On Tuesday we will see highs range from the 60s to the 80s across Southern Colorado. The Eastern Plains will see highs in the 70s to 80s. We will have to monitor for fire weather conditions on Tuesday in the plains before a cold front comes through. Along the I-25 corridor, we will see highs in the 60s to 70s. The High Country Region will see highs in the 40s and 50s. It will be breezy as well on Tuesday.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning there is a cold front that will make its way through the area dropping temperatures and allowing for snow. We could see some flakes in the Pikes Peak Region and along the Palmer Divide, however, we are expecting little to no accumulation.

As we head into later hours of Wednesday there is a chance for rain showers and then we will dry out as we head into the evening and night hours. The high country region does have chance for snow during the day on Wednesday. Highs will fall into the 40s and 50s for Southern Colorado. Wednesday night we will have our first hard freeze of the season.

We will dry out by Thursday with temperatures increasing into the 50s and 60s across the region. We will see highs in the 60s as we finish our work week. Our skies will be sunny!