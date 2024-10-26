Temperatures increase Sunday

Tonight we will have lows in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado and lows in the 20s to 30s across the High Country Region. Our skies will be mostly clear.

We will have a warm weekend finish as highs will increase into the upper 70s Sunday across Southern Colorado, our higher terrain hometowns will have highs in the 60s. Our skies will start sunny but as the day continues our skies will become cloudy.

For the start of the work week temperatures will continue to rise. Our highs across Southern Colorado will be in the 70s to low 80s with our high country hometowns highs remaining in the 60s to around 70 degrees. We will have to monitor for fire weather conditions due to breezy conditions and low humidity along the I-25 corridor and in the plains.

Monday night the high country region could experience some snow showers with some accumulations, the San Juans seems to the be the area were we could see the heaviest accumulations occur.

Snow shower chances continue for the high country region as we head into Tuesday. San Juan could see around a foot of snow from Monday evening to Tuesday evening. At lower elevations, we will see highs range from the 80s in the plains to 70s and 60s along the I-25 corridor for our highs. A cold front will eventually make its across the area later in the day dropping our temps and allow for snow chances at lower elevations. Our snow chances will not come until Tuesday night. The Continental Divide is where we can see accumulations occur, however, some flakes can make their way into the higher elevations of the Pikes Peak Region such as the Palmer Divide however we are not expecting to see any accumulation. The rest of us do have a chance for rain showers.

We can see the rain and snow chances continue Wednesday. Our highs will be in the 40s to 50s across Southern Colorado.

We will dry out by Thursday and our highs will be in the 50s and 60s across Southern Colorado. We will continue with the 50s and 60s for Friday as well. Our skies will be sunny.