Warm Weekend Ahead

Tonight we have another Frost Advisory issued for Kiowa, El Paso, Pueblo, Crowley, and Otero counties from midnight to 8AM Saturday. Temperatures can get close to freezing allowing for frost formation along with the calm winds and clear skies. It is best to bring any plants that you have outside inside or cover them up to protect them from the temperatures. Lows tonight will be in the 30s to 40s across Southern Colorado with 30s and 20s in the High Country Region.

For the start of your weekend temperatures will rebound into the 70s across the region with the high country region in the 70s and 60s. Our skies will be sunny!

Temperatures continue to rise for Sunday, we will have highs in the upper 70s across Southern Colorado with 70s and 60s continuing for higher terrain hometowns.

For the start of the work week will have some breezy conditions with low humidity so there is a possibility that Monday is a critical fire weather day along the I-25 corridor and the plains. We will continue to monitor the situation throughout the weekend. Highs will continue to increase with 80s in the Eastern Plains, 70s and 80s along the I-25 corridor. The high country region will have highs in the 60s.

Tuesday we do have a chance for precip across Southern Colorado. The higher terrain can see snow showers while those of at a lower elevations can see rain showers. Our highs will fall to the 60s and 70s across the region.

Wednesday a strong cold front will make its way across the area dropping our highs into the 40s across Southern Colorado. There is a chance for snow showers in the higher elevations and the lower elevations such as the Palmer Divide and the Pikes Peak Region however if there is snow there will be light accumulations of it. Wednesday night we do have the potential to have our first hard freeze of the season.

We will dry out by Halloween with temperatures warming backup into the 50s and 60s. Where they remain as finish out the work week. Our skies will be sunny to finish out the work week.