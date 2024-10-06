Temperatures rebound for the start of the work week

Tonight we will have lows back in the 40s across Southern Colorado. The High Country Region will have lows in the 30s to upper 20s. Our skies will remain clear.

For the start of the work week temperatures will rebound back into the 80s for Southern Colorado with the High Country remaining in the 70s. Our skies will continue to be sunny! Low will remain in the 40s for Southern Colorado and 30s to upper 20s for the high country.

A high-pressure system will continue to dominate the work week allowing for dry conditions to prevail for Southern Colorado. Our highs will remain in the 80s for the rest of the work week with the high country remaining in the 70s. Our lows will start to get back into the 50s Tuesday where they will remain for the rest of the work week for Southern Colorado and lows will get back into the 30s to 40s for the High Country Region.

Wednesday there is a slight chance that high-terrain hometowns could experience an isolated shower, however, I expect most of the high country to remain dry.

We could see a cool down by the weekend with a slight chance for isolated showers.