Tracking Our Next Weather-Maker

Rest of Today: Plenty of sunshine across the region with off and on breezes between 10-20 mph gusts.

TONIGHT: Calmer winds after sunset with temps falling into the 50's and 60's before overnight lows bottom out in the 40's to low 50's region-wide.

TOMORROW: Highs in the 70's to near 80° once again with some warmer temps in the mid-80's being felt across the Eastern Plains.

EXTENDED: Friday features plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70's and 80's. Mostly dry for the first part of the day. A rogue shower/storm cannot be ruled out between 3-7pm. Saturday brings the chance for some locally heavy rain from showers and storms moving into the region by the afternoon. Cooler highs in the 60's. Sunday skies should gradually clear out with temps in the 60's