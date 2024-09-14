Rain Returns Sunday

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s across Southern Colorado with most clear skies.

For your Sunday Funday we will continue to have highs in the 80s to 90s across the region. The high country region has a chance for showers in the afternoon. A couple of the showers can make their way across the I-25 region and into the eastern plains in the later afternoon to evening time. Therefore we do have a slight chance for an isolated shower. This will not be an widespread rain event some hometowns will not see any showers at all.

We will dry out by Sunday night and have mostly clear skies with lows back in the 50s.

For the start of the work week we will keep the 80s and 90s around along with a slight chance for showers in the afternoon to evening time. These showers will once again be isolated with not everyone experiencing some liquid gold!

80s and 90s will continue into Tuesday. It will be breezy with gust up to 35 mph. Most of will stay dry but there is a very slight chance that we could experience an isolated shower.

We will dry out for the middle of the work week with rain chances coming back into the forecast by the end of the work week. Temperatures will be in the 70s to 80s with a possible cold front by the start of the weekend.