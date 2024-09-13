Wildfire Smoke Continues

Wildfire smoke from California will continue to affect Southern Colorado today. Our air quality will be in the moderate zone and our skies will continue to be hazy. Temperatures wise it'll be slightly cooler with highs in the 80s to low 90s across the region. In the higher terrain our highs will be in the 70s.

Tonight we will have lows fall back down in to the 50s yet again with 30s and 40s out to west. Our skies will be mostly clear.

For the start of the weekend we will copy and paste our highs from Friday. Highs will continue to be in the 80s to low 90s with the 70s out west. Our skies will be sunny.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the 80s to mid 90s across Southern Colorado and the 70s continuing in the high country region. Majority of us will stay dry but the high country region, has a chance for showers.

For the start of the work week we will continue to have highs in the 80s and low 90s with 70s out west. There is a slight chance we could see and isolated shower in Colorado Springs but the higher rain chances will continue over the higher terrain.

Tuesday will be breezy with a dry weather pattern beginning. Highs remaining in the 80s to 90s and 70s out west.