Red Flag Warning Today

Today much of Colorado is under a Red Flag Warning from noon until 8 PM, this is includes as majority of Southern Colorado along the I-25 Corridor and east, Park County, and Pitkin County. One of the reasons we under this warning is due to wind, we will have gust up to 35 mph. The other is due to low humidity. It will be slightly warmer today with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the upper 90s across Southern Colorado. We will have some wildfire smoke from California make its way into the area so there will be hazy conditions.

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s to around 60, as you head east, with our skies remaining mostly clear.

For the end of the work week fire weather concerns decrease but we still have to monitor the situation, especially over the southeast plains. We will continue to be dry with wildfire smoke still in the area causing hazy conditions. Highs will continue to be in the 80s and 90s.

For the start of the weekend temperatures will decrease slightly and remain in the 80s for majority of Southern Colorado. Then temperatures will increase slightly for Sunday with highs in the 80s to low 90s across the region. We will remain dry. We are tracking active weather by early next week.