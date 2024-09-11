Sunshine and Afternoon Rain Chances

Today we will continue to have temperatures in the 80s and 90s across Southern Colorado. A trough will make its way through the area this afternoon allowing for us to have the highest chance for showers this week. Not everyone will see the showers, our high country hometowns will continue to have the highest chances for active weather. We could see an isolated showers make its way across the I-25 corridor and out into the Eastern Plains as we head into the afternoon to evening time. Again not everyone will see the rain and will remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

The rain will clear out as we get into the night allowing us to have few to partly cloudy skies tonight. Our lows will be back in the 50s across the region.

Thursday we will continue to have highs in the 80s and 90s with sunny skies. Majority of Southern Colorado is either under a Fire Weather Watch from Thursday afternoon to Thursday evening or A Red Flag Warning from noon to 8pm. This is due to low humidity and breezy conditions. We will have to continue to monitor the situation as areas that currently under Fire Weather Watch could be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.

Friday we will highs will drop slightly but Southern Colorado will remain in the 80s and 90s with sunny skies. Highs will fall into the 80s for the weekend, with a slight chance for showers Sunday.