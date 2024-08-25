Warm start to the workweek

Tonight we will have a mild night in Southern Colorado with lows in the 60s across the region. We do have a chance for showers as we head into the night, and we start to dry out as we get into the early Monday hours. The eastern plains can see showers into the early hours of Monday morning.

We will have highs in the 80s and 90s for the start of the workweek. There is a slight chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. There is a higher chance for showers for the eastern plains.

Tuesday and Wednesday highs will continue to be in the 80s and 90s. On Tuesday there is a slight chance for showers in the afternoon, however, I expect most of us to stay dry. Wednesday we will dry out.

Wednesday night heading into Thursday there is a cold front that will drop highs down into the 70s and 80s for Thursday and Friday. There is a slight chance for showers on Thursday.