Skip to Content
Weather Video

Warm start to the workweek

KRDO
By
today at 4:17 PM
Published 3:54 PM

Tonight we will have a mild night in Southern Colorado with lows in the 60s across the region. We do have a chance for showers as we head into the night, and we start to dry out as we get into the early Monday hours. The eastern plains can see showers into the early hours of Monday morning.

We will have highs in the 80s and 90s for the start of the workweek. There is a slight chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. There is a higher chance for showers for the eastern plains.

Tuesday and Wednesday highs will continue to be in the 80s and 90s. On Tuesday there is a slight chance for showers in the afternoon, however, I expect most of us to stay dry. Wednesday we will dry out.

Wednesday night heading into Thursday there is a cold front that will drop highs down into the 70s and 80s for Thursday and Friday. There is a slight chance for showers on Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content