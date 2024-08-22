Skip to Content
MONSOON STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY

Updated today at 2:56 PM
Published 2:04 PM

Rest of Today: Showers and storms march across I-25 after 3pm and linger through the early evening. Some of the storms will be slow-moving and dump heavy rain over a short period of time. Hail and strong winds also a concern.

The highest threat for severe weather is across the far easter plains (yellow-shaded) areas where damaging winds and large hail are more likely.

FRIDAY: Calm through the first half of the day with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80's for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.

WEEKEND: The weekend looks calmer with only an isolated storm or two possible by 3pm. Partly cloudy skies and a chance for a passing shower each afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO's chief meteorologist.

