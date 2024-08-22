MONSOON STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY

Rest of Today: Showers and storms march across I-25 after 3pm and linger through the early evening. Some of the storms will be slow-moving and dump heavy rain over a short period of time. Hail and strong winds also a concern.

The highest threat for severe weather is across the far easter plains (yellow-shaded) areas where damaging winds and large hail are more likely.

FRIDAY: Calm through the first half of the day with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80's for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.

WEEKEND: The weekend looks calmer with only an isolated storm or two possible by 3pm. Partly cloudy skies and a chance for a passing shower each afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for Colorado Springs and low to mid 90s for Pueblo.