Active weather for the start of the workweek

Today we are under a heat advisory until 7 pm for El Paso and Pueblo County. Make sure to stay hydrated if you're outside for long periods of time.

Tonight we will have another mild night across Southern Colorado. We will have lows in the 60s yet again across the region. There is a chance we could experience showers in the early nighttime hours, we will then dry out and have partly cloudy skies.

For the start of your week temperatures will drop slightly, we will have highs in the 80s to 90s across the region. There is a chance for afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms with a few thunderstorms having the potential to become strong to severe. Our main would be wind, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and hail.

Tuesday we will have another chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms with our main concerns being heavy rainfall and flash flooding for vulnerable areas. Highs will remain in the 80s and 90s.

For the remainder of the workweek, we will have daily chances for showers and thunder storms. Our highs will remain in the 80s to 90s across Southern Colorado.