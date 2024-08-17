Monsoon moisture makes a return for the end of the weekend

Tonight will be mild with lows in the 60s across Southern Colorado, some eastern hometowns could see a low around 70 degrees. Our skies will be partly cloudy.

With the warm temperatures tonight that will allow highs to rebound into the 90s to 100s for your Sunday Funday. The triple digit will be for the eastern plains, Pueblo is one degree shy from reaching 100. Monsoon moisture will make a return and we do have a chance for rain showers in the afternoon.

The moisture will stick around for the start of the work week, we have an even higher chance for showers Monday. Highs will drop slightly into the 80s and 90s.

We will keep daily rain chances in our forecast for the first half of the work week with highs bouncing back into the 90s.

Daily rain chances will continue for the second half of the work week as well, with highs dropping back into the 80s and 90s by Friday.