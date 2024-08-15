Drying Out for the End of the Week

Tonight we will have lows in the 50s to 60s across Southern Colorado. Our skies will be dry and mostly clear.

For the End of the work week we will continue with the dry conditions, however we will start to turn the heat up just a little bit. We will all be in the 90s with our eastern hometowns getting very close to reaching the triple digits.

We will keep with the dry and hot conditions for the start of our weekend however we will have the return of monsoon moisture by Sunday therefore allowing us to have a chance for some wet weather. Highs will remain in the 90s for the weekend.

For the start of the work week temperatures will be in the 80s to 90s across the region. We will keep the rain chances in our forecast. The 80s and 90s will continue for the first half of our work week, along with the daily rain chances.