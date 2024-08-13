Monsoon Moisture Aids in another chance for rain showers Today

Today we will have highs creep back up a little into the upper 80s to mid 90s across Southern Colorado. We will still have Monsoon Moisture affecting us today, allowing for more afternoon and evening showers. If you see standing water remember, turn around don't drown.

For the middle of the work week we will have highs remain in the 80s and 90s across the region. There is still another chance for afternoon to evening showers and t-storms.

For the second half of the work week we will remain in the 80s and 90s across Southern Colorado, however our chance for showers decrease Thursday and decreases again for Friday due to a decrease in moisture in the atmosphere. Our main chances for showers will be over high terrain areas.

We will start our weekend off dry for most of us however, moisture will make a return as we finish out our weekend, therefore rain chances will make a return Sunday. Highs will increase to the 90s across the region for the weekend.