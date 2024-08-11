Active pattern continues for the start of the work week

We will have another night with lows in the 50s to low 60s across Southern Colorado. We will have rain chances into the early nighttime hours and then as we get into the later nighttime hours we will dry out and our skies will become partly cloudy.

Monday will be slightly cooler with highs in the 80s across the region. We still have a chance for afternoon and evening storms. Along the I-25 region from Colorado Springs to Trinidad and east, there is a chance for an isolated severe t-storm, main concerns are wind and hail.

Tuesday and Wednesday we will keep highs in the 80s and 90s across the region with rain chances for both days.

For the second half of the work week we will continue to have highs in the 80s and 90s across Southern Colorado. Thursday we will have a slight chance for showers, a lot of us will most likely remain dry. We will dry out by Friday and continue with those dry conditions as we head into the weekend with temperatures remaining in the 80s to 90s.