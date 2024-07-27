Heat Kicks In For Your Sunday Funday

Tonight there is a chance for showers, but that will decrease as we get into late Saturday night. Then our skies will become partly cloudy. Lows tonight will be in the 50s to low 60s across Southern Colorado.

Sunday we will begin to feel the heat. We will have highs in the 90s to 100s, and the triple-digit heat will be felt in the Eastern Plains and in Pueblo. We will experience sunny skies.

Heat will stick around for the work week due to a high-pressure system staying to the South of us. The 90s and 100s will remain. The Eastern Plains can see highs in the 100s for the work week. There is a chance for showers by the end of the work week but other than that it will be dry. We will have to monitor for Red Flag Warnings being issued due to the dryness and the heat.