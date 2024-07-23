Hazy and Warm Tuesday

Temperatures will continue into the 80s to low 90s across Southern Colorado. Majority of us will stay dry however our higher elevated mountain towns does have a chance for showers and t-storms. Our skies will be mostly sunny however they will not appear that way due to the Canadian Wildfire Smoke still making its way into the area and causing hazy conditions. As of now the National Weather Service does not have us under an Air Quality Alert but we will have to monitor the situation because our air will get into the Slightly Unhealthy range, so I would not be surprised if later in the morning the NWS does put out an Air Quality Alert.

Tonight we will have lows will fall into the 50s to low 60s with mostly clear skies.

We will have to monitor our air quality again on Wednesday and the rest of the work week. Temperatures will continue to increase into upper 80s to low 90s and we will remain dry, however the high county region will have a chance for showers.

Temperatures continue to rise into 90s all across the region Thursday with the higher elevated mountain towns have a chance for showers. The 90s will remain for Friday but we do bring rain chances back into the forecast for Southern Colorado.

The 90s continues for the weekend with rain chances