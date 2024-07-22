Cool Start to the Work Week

Today we will continue to have unseasonably cool temperatures across Southern Colorado. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the region. We will keep afternoon showers in our forecast, however majority of the activity will be over the high county region, although a quick shower can occur along the I-25 corridor and in the plains.

Tonight will be another cool night with lows in the 50s across Southern Colorado, the higher elevated hometowns will have lows in the 40s. Our skies will have some clouds.

We could see some haze/fog Tuesday and Wednesday as some Canadian wildfire smoke could make its way into the area due to a ridge pulling their air down into our area. Temperatures will gradually increase as we go throughout our work week. 80s will be here by Tuesday, 80s and 90s by Wednesday, and 90s for majority of Southern Colorado by Thursday and Friday. Our rain chances will decrease as the week continues with hometowns starting to dry out by the middle/end of the work week.

Moisture will return as head into the weekend so our chances for showers increase with the warmth sticking around.